Oktoberfest, Sunset Community Festival and Tenderloin block party: 3 SF events for the weekend

Photo: Oktoberfest By The Bay/Facebook

By Hoodline
Here's our top picks for some of the entertainment options in town this weekend; if a German beer festival isn't up your alley, there's also a few neighborhood parties to keep you busy.

Oktoberfest



PHOTO: OKTOBERFEST BY THE BAY/FACEBOOK

The annual Bavarian beer festival kicks off in Munich on Saturday, and San Francisco is celebrating in spirit with Germany all weekend. Starting on Friday, Fort Point's taproom in the Ferry Building will debut a beer garden that's open to the public through mid-October.

Also on Friday, Schroeder's, the German beer hall in the Financial District, will host an Oktoberfest block party with live music, games and a costume contest that starts at 3:00 p.m.

Finally, Oktoberfest By The Bay starts on Friday at Pier 48, and runs through Sunday evening. Visitors can enjoy dancing and live music -- including a 21-piece Bavarian band -- German food, cultural exhibits and an outdoor beer garden.

When: Friday, September 21, 11 a.m. (Fort Point), 3 p.m. (Schroeder's), 5 p.m. (Oktoberfest By the Bay), Saturday-Sunday, September 22-23, 11 a.m. (Oktoberfest By the Bay)
Where: Fort Point - 1 Ferry Building, Schroeder's - 240 Front Street, Oktoberfest By the Bay - Pier 48
Price: Admission is free for Fort Point and Schroeder's, Oktoberfest By the Bay tickets start at $15

Sunset Community Festival



PHOTO: DAWNSTUECKLE.WIXSITE.COM

It'll be a sunny weekend, so why not head to the beach? Now in its 24th year, the Sunset Community Festival is a great way for residents and non-residents alike to get together and celebrate the neighborhood.

The festival, organized by Sunset Youth Services, will feature local music, dance performances, kids' activities and plenty of food options. Also on tap: products from local Sunset artisans and merchants, and an electric car exhibit from the Golden Gate Electric Vehicle Association.

When: Saturday, September 22, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: 3223 Ortega St.
Price: Free

Click here for more information

Sunday Streets Tenderloin



PHOTO: SUNDAY STREETS SAN FRANCISCO/FACEBOOK

The second-to-last Sunday Streets of the year is upon us, with a return to the Tenderloin. Featured events include a bhangra dance party at the Civic Center, a saxophone tribute to John Coltrane's birthday, a dog parade at the Tenderloin Museum and a live music and puppet show in the afternoon.

All of this is on top of the normal Sunday Streets lineup, with deals from local Tenderloin businesses and a car-free environment to explore one of the busiest areas of the city. One final bonus: the Asian Art Museum, located at 200 Larkin St., has free Sunday admission and is located along the blocked-off streets.

When: September 23, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Ellis and Larkin (map)
Price: Free

Click here for more information
