OSCARS

Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'

EMBED </>More Videos

Tearful and gracious, Olivia Colman thanked front-runner Glenn Close, who she says she has admired all her life.

LOS ANGELES --
Olivia Colman is the winner of the best actress Academy Award for "The Favourite."

It's the first Oscar in her first nomination for Colman, who plays Queen Anne. She has won four British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards and two Golden Globes throughout her career.

She beat out Glenn Close, who was considered the front-runner going into Sunday's Oscars. Colman gave a special shout-out to Close, who she said she has admired all her life.

She thanked "The Favourite" director Yorgos Lanthimos, as well as her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Colman also thanked her children, who she said she hoped were watching at home. She says, "This is not going to happen again."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsactoraward shows
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
How the Oscars made history this year
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
How the Oscars made history this year
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Atmospheric river expected to soak Bay Area
How the Oscars made history this year
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Disney drops new 'Lion King' teaser trailer
PARTY ON! Dana Carvey, Mike Myers reunite at Oscars
Show More
Adam Lambert, Queen perform at 2019 Oscars
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Where is Caterina? Witness to Jeff Adachi's last hours disappears
More News