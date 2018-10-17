On screen and on stage: SF Symphony brings blockbuster hits to Davies Symphony Hall

Grab your friends and family and get ready to hear the exhilarating power of blockbuster scores performed live by the SF Symphony as the films are projected on the big screen.
First up this season is Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, where dinosaurs once again roam the earth in the ultimate thrill ride. Though the film debuted nearly 25 years ago, its award-winning special effects combined with John Williams' breathtaking score conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos still awes audiences of all ages.
Next up is Tim Burton's 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, where protagonist Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, stumbles through a portal into Christmas Town and attempts to celebrate the holiday back home. The film's quirky score from Danny Elfman, conducted by SF Sympony's Ted Sperling, is a favorite of children and grownups alike.
For just two days only, catch Love Actually, the beloved Christmas-themed love story where an array of romantic connections, tragedies and comic mishaps are intertwined into one heartwarming tale. A full orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong's score, as the film projects on the big screen.
And in the new year, the symphony will present three more blockbuster films -- Disney's Mary Poppins, La La Land, and Spielberg's Close Encounter of the Third Kind -- as the SF Symphony performs their unforgettable scores live.
For more information on these upcoming performances, check out the full winter schedule at Davies Symphony Hall:
- Jurassic Park, November 1-Tuesday, November 6
- Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Friday, November 30-Thursday, December 6
- Love Actually, Tuesday, December 11-Wednesday, December 12
- Mary Poppins, Saturday, January 5-Sunday, January 6
- La La Land, Wednesday, February 27-Thursday, February 28
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Friday, March 1-Saturday, March 2
Grab your tickets to Film Night with the San Francisco Symphony before they're gone.