'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' comes alive in the ABC7 studio with 2 actors from the SHN production currently playing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Roald Dahl tale of fantasy and mystery comes to life at the Golden gate Theater in San Francisco with a musical performance of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Two actors from the show, Sarah Bowden and Joel Newsome, speak with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the new twists in the show and they play a chocolate inspired weather game.

