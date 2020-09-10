emmys

Emmys 2020: Oprah, Anthony Anderson, J.J. Watt to appear at 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey are all set to appear later this month at the 72nd Emmy Awards on ABC.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. is also scheduled to make her Emmys debut performing during the "In Memoriam" segment, ABC and the Television Academy announced Thursday.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

Additional celebrity appearances are expected to be announced soon.

"Watchmen," cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 Emmy nominations in July. The Amazon comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the second most-nominated series with 20, followed by Netflix's "Ozark" with 18. Click here to see a full list of 2020 Emmy nominees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
