Oprah coming to San Francisco's Chase Center as part of wellness tour

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oprah is coming to San Francisco.
She'll be at Chase Center next year as part of a nine-city tour.
The former talk show host is working with WW -- previously known as "Weight Watchers" -- for talks to promote a healthier lifestyle.
She's expected to discuss the personal ups and downs of her wellness journey and guide people to develop their own action plan.
All stops will feature different guests.
The Chase Center event is set for Saturday, February 22.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sep. 13 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.
