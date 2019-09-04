oprah winfrey

Oprah coming to San Francisco's Chase Center as part of wellness tour

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oprah is coming to San Francisco.

She'll be at Chase Center next year as part of a nine-city tour.

The former talk show host is working with WW -- previously known as "Weight Watchers" -- for talks to promote a healthier lifestyle.

She's expected to discuss the personal ups and downs of her wellness journey and guide people to develop their own action plan.

All stops will feature different guests.

The Chase Center event is set for Saturday, February 22.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sep. 13 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoweight lossoprah winfreyhealthy livingchase center
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPRAH WINFREY
Bay Area baker captures America's attention with panettone pastry
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
Oprah, Pence offer competing visions of 'Georgia values'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of assaulting
NB I-880 reopened in Fremont after multi-vehicle crash
Officials to vote on all-electronic tolls for Bay Area bridges
Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims of SoCal boat fire
YouTube to pay $170M fine after violating kids' privacy law
AccuWeather Forecast: Staying seasonal until cooler and breezy weekend
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Bay Area woman killed in SoCal boat fire speaks out
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of man who rammed through Oakland Airport gate speaks out
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
NorCal search and rescue teams deploy to Hurricane Dorian
Lamborghini to unveil fastest car it has ever made-and it's a hybrid
Looking for Answers: Homelessness in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News