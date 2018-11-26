ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83

Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, has died at the age of 83. (George Burns/Harpo Inc. via AP)

MILWAUKEE --
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, has died at the age of 83.

A Winfrey spokeswoman on Monday issued a statement saying Lee died at her Milwaukee home on Nov. 22. The spokeswoman says private funeral services were held. No other details were provided.

Lee was a teenager when she gave birth to Winfrey in Mississippi in 1954. They moved to Milwaukee when Winfrey was 6-years-old.

Lee was featured getting a makeover on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1990.

Lee is also survived by another daughter, Patricia Amanda, and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey, and by a daughter, Patricia.

