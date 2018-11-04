BAY AREA LIFE

Order up: 'Waitress' has arrived at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre!

Featuring music and lyrics by six time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, "Waitress" lifts audiences up with meaningful messages rooted in friendship, motherhood and the magic of a perfectly baked pie.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The hit musical "Waitress" is playing at the Golden Gate Theatre. Featuring music and lyrics by six time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, "Waitress" uplifts audiences with meaningful messages rooted in friendship, motherhood and the magic of a perfectly baked pie.

This inspiring story follows an expert pie maker, Jenna, who yearns to shed her small town lifestyle and crumbling marriage. A baking contest and the town's new doctor may offer Jenna an opportunity to start anew, but she must ultimately find inner strength in order to truly rebuild her life.

Brought to you by a creative team of female powerhouses, "Waitress" motivates audience members to courageously chase their dreams.

For information on how to purchase tickets for the show that runs from Oct. 16 through Nov. 11, visit the SHN website.

SHN Golden Gate Theatre
1 Taylor Street @ Market & 6th Street
San Francisco, CA 94102

