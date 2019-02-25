OSCARS

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's St. Mary's basketball highlight reel goes viral

Oakland-native Mahershala Ali won big at Sunday's 91st Academy Awards show taking home an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in "Green Book." (West Coast Conference)

Oakland native Mahershala Ali won big at Sunday's 91st Academy Awards show, taking home an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in "Green Book."

But on Monday, it's his college basketball highlight reel that's picking up the most attention.

RELATED: Mahershala Ali, the man of many names, proves his way with words in 'Green Book'

The 45-year-old actor played college hoops at Saint Mary's College in Moraga, Calif. before foraying into the motion picture industry.

As a Gael, he went by the name Mahershala Gilmore.

Ali attended Saint Mary's on a basketball scholarship and played in 97 games from 1992 to 1996.

