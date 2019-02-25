Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's St. Mary's basketball highlight reel goes viral

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Oakland native Mahershala Ali won big at Sunday's 91st Academy Awards show, taking home an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in "Green Book."
But on Monday, it's his college basketball highlight reel that's picking up the most attention.
RELATED: Mahershala Ali, the man of many names, proves his way with words in 'Green Book'
The 45-year-old actor played college hoops at Saint Mary's College in Moraga, Calif. before foraying into the motion picture industry.
As a Gael, he went by the name Mahershala Gilmore.
Ali attended Saint Mary's on a basketball scholarship and played in 97 games from 1992 to 1996.
See more stories and videos related to the Oscars.