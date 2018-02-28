Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!

In preparation for the 2018 Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, we thought it would be fun to present some Oscar Trivia to celebrate the biggest movie party on the planet.How well do you know the films, stars and memorable moments of the Academy Awards past? Theres only one way to find out! Take our 21-Question Salute to Oscar Trivia right now!Be sure to watch LIVE OSCAR SUNDAY MARCH 4 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC for even more memorable moments!------