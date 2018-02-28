OSCARS

Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!

Questions by: Jim Donnelly, Oscars.com
In preparation for the 2018 Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, we thought it would be fun to present some Oscar Trivia to celebrate the biggest movie party on the planet.

How well do you know the films, stars and memorable moments of the Academy Awards past? Theres only one way to find out! Take our 21-Question Salute to Oscar Trivia right now!

Be sure to watch LIVE OSCAR SUNDAY MARCH 4 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC for even more memorable moments!


------
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarscelebritymovies
OSCARS
Hollywood reacts to new popular film Oscars category
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 90th Oscars
Bay Area Oscar winner has touching message for daughters in speech
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News