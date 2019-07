Outside Lands 2019 daily lineups released

ranger dave wants you to start planning your outside lands weekend! Single day tickets go on sale Thursday morning at 10am PT. #outsidelands https://t.co/cQgnOCdhfu pic.twitter.com/6TtcBSAj9O — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) May 14, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The daily lineups for the 2019 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival have been released. The festival is August 9-11 in Golden Gate Park.Friday's headliner 21 Pilots will be joined by acts like Lil Wayne and blink-182.Childish Gambino is set to headline on Saturday. Hozier and Ella Mai will also perform.Paul Simon will close out the festival on Sunday. You can also see Mavis Staples and Kacey Musgraves.Single day tickets go on sale Thursday morning. Three day passes are also available.