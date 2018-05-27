MUSIC NEWS

Outside Lands implementing 'clear bag' security policy for attendees

Ranger Dave stands guard over the entrance to Outside Lands in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Thursday, August 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new "clear bag" security policy at Outside Lands will require attendees to bring their belongings in see-through plastic bags starting with this year.

Backpack-sized bags and tote purses will have to be clear plastic, clear vinyl, clear PVC or one-gallon clear zip-top bags.

Small clutch bags and fanny packs between 4 to 5 inches wide do not have to be made of clear plastic.

VIDEO: Janet Jackson to headline Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco

Non-plastic hydration packs with a capacity of 2.5 liters that have no more than two pockets will also be allowed.

"We are taking every step to ensure Outside Lands is a secure and positive experience for all festival patrons," Allen Scott, concert head for Another Planet Entertainment said in a statement.

Many festivals have adopted the clear bag policy because it reduces time for security checks and enhances safety, according to Scott.
