Outside Lands kicks off Friday with Janet Jackson, The Weeknd and Florence and the Machine headlining

Organizers put the finishing touches on the venue, which includes a new "Grasslands" area celebrating cannabis. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Outside Lands kicks off in Golden Gate Park on Friday.

The Weeknd, Florence and the Machine, and Janet Jackson are headlining the three-day music festival.

On Thursday organizers put the finishing touches on the venue, which this year includes a new "Grasslands" area that celebrates cannabis.

There are also some new safety features every attendee needs to know about.

"We're really only letting clear bags through our gates here. If you have a small purse or a fanny pack or something like that, that's OK," said Rick Farman, a co-producer of the event.

Now in its 11th year, the festival also showcases local restaurants, wineries and breweries, along with local art, comedy and a series of speakers.

Click here for more about the event. And to listen to a live stream of select sets from the event between Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, check out the Outside Lands Radio channel.
