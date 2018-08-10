SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Weeknd and Janet Jackson are among the musicians headlining the Outside Lands three-day festival in San Francisco.
RELATED: 7 ways to rock Outside Lands like a pro
Organizers are working early Friday to put the finishing touches on the venue, which this year includes a new "Grasslands" area that celebrates cannabis.
There are also some new safety features every attendee needs to know about.
RELATED: Outside Lands festival to have 'Grass Lands' area dedicated to cannabis
"We're really only letting clear bags through our gates here. If you have a small purse or a fanny pack or something like that, that's OK," said Rick Farman, a co-producer of the event.
This is the music festival's 11th year. Apart from the music, the festival also features 83 local restaurants, 41 wineries, 30 breweries, local art, comedy and a series of speakers.
Click here for more about the event. And to listen to a live stream of select sets from the event between Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, check out the Outside Lands Radio channel.