Outside Lands 2018: 'The Weeknd' kicks off 3-day music festival in San Francisco

"The Weeknd and Janet Jackson" are among the musicians headlining the Outside Lands three-day festival in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Weeknd and Janet Jackson are among the musicians headlining the Outside Lands three-day festival in San Francisco.

RELATED: 7 ways to rock Outside Lands like a pro

Organizers are working early Friday to put the finishing touches on the venue, which this year includes a new "Grasslands" area that celebrates cannabis.

There are also some new safety features every attendee needs to know about.

RELATED: Outside Lands festival to have 'Grass Lands' area dedicated to cannabis


"We're really only letting clear bags through our gates here. If you have a small purse or a fanny pack or something like that, that's OK," said Rick Farman, a co-producer of the event.

This is the music festival's 11th year. Apart from the music, the festival also features 83 local restaurants, 41 wineries, 30 breweries, local art, comedy and a series of speakers.

Click here for more about the event. And to listen to a live stream of select sets from the event between Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, check out the Outside Lands Radio channel.
