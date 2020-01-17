award shows

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro among Producers Guild Awards presenters

Robert De Niro, left, and Al Pacino accept the best acting ensemble award for "The Irishman" at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES -- Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Melissa McCarthy are among the presenters for Saturday's Producers Guild of America Awards.

The guild announced Friday that other presenters include Jane Fonda, Taika Waititi, Laura Dern, Constance Wu and Kaitlyn Dever. The show will also for the first time hold a red carpet livestream on Entertainment Tonight's YouTube channel.

The awards will be held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The Producers Guild Awards have a history of forecasting the Academy Awards. In 21 out of the last 30 years, the PGA winner has corresponded with the Oscar best picture winner, including "Green Book" and "The Shape of Water" the past two years.

Brad Pitt and Octavia Spencer will be some of the stars honored for their producing work at the ceremony.
