ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pandora Karaoke homeless after leaving longtime Tenderloin spot

Pandora's former entrance at 177 Eddy St. | Photo: Tomo Toroeater T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Pandora Karaoke is looking for a new home in San Francisco, after shutting down its Tenderloin location at the end of January.

Jeff Ng, the owner of the popular karaoke spot, said he moved the business out after ongoing disputes with his landlord and the building's management over the condition of the space at 177 Eddy St. (near Taylor).
Pandroa Karaoke's main lounge. | Photo: Pandora Karaoke

Pandora, which opened its doors in 2010, was known for its 15 private, themed karaoke rooms. It also boasted a large public lounge with a full bar and a songbook stocked with tunes in a variety of languages.

In previous years, Ng weighed a move to another nearby space: the former home of 50 Mason Social Club, at 50 Mason St. He even went as far as obtaining approval to transfer Pandora's liquor license to the address in 2016.

According to documents filed with SF Planning Commission at the time, the business was seeking to relocate because the "landlord is clearing the building of tenants, presumably to build residential units."
The former site of 50 Mason Social Club. | Photo: Google

The ongoing renovations at 50 Mason St., which have been underway since the social club closed in 2015, are "up in the air," leaving Pandora looking for a different venue, Ng said.

"We are definitely trying to come back," Ng said, noting that he's looking for space anywhere in San Francisco at this point.
