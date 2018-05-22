ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Patricia Heaton looks to the future after 'The Middle' series finale

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Patricia Heaton about what it's like to wrap up the show after 9 seasons.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Tonight, we say goodbye to the Heck family after nine seasons of "The Middle" on ABC! Star Patricia Heaton sat down to talk about what it's like to wrap up the show after such a successful run, and what's next for her!

"We had such a great camaraderie on set with the cast, the crew and the writers and it was pretty magical, so I think that's what we'll miss the most," Heaton said.

Heaton plays Frankie, the show's matriarch, along with Neil Flynn as Mike, Charlie McDermott as Axl, Eden Sher as Sue and Atticus Shaffer as Brick.

"We've loved playing these characters," Heaton said, "but you really want to go out on top."

Heaton said that their TV kids "grew up before our eyes." She's extremely proud of the people they've become and their integrity.

Heaton talked about how "The Middle" taught her to act in a single-camera show, versus a multi-camera sitcom with an audience like "Everybody Loves Raymond."

If she had her choice for the future, Heaton said, "There's something satisfying about the multi-cam because you have the audience there, and the hours are a little more civilized."

One thing's for sure, she loves playing a mother! "I love being a mother and I love playing a mother and I've gotten to play two very different types of mothers between 'The Middle' and 'Raymond' which is good because you don't want to keep repeating yourself."

In the meantime, Heaton is already working with several writers and is hoping to bring something to her fans in the near future. So we might not miss her for long.

As for the Heck family, she says it will be a happy ending for all of them and she thinks viewers will enjoy the way the show wraps up.



You won't want to miss the hour-long finale of "The Middle," tonight at 8:30/7:30c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpatricia heatonABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News