Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Alameda this week | Hoodline

Mini Masterpieces 2018: Second Friday Reception

The Amazing Bubble Show

Up to 30 Percent Off Admission at Pacific Pinball Museum

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Alameda this week, from a holiday art show to the Pacific Pinball Museum.---This holiday show features artwork from local artists who will be selling small and affordable pieces that will be displayed on the gallery's walls. Participating artists include Marc Ribaud, Bill Jeng, Alice Dockter, Kate Kosmos and more. The showing will be held at Rhythmix Cultural Works, a cultural center between Broadway and Everett Street.Friday, December 14, 6 p.m.Rhythmix Cultural Works, 2513 Blanding Ave.FreeRhythmix Cultural Works will also be hosting the Amazing Bubble Man, Louis Pearl, this Sunday. Pearl incorporates comedy, magic and science into his performances, which conjure bubble tricks that range from square bubbles to bubble volcanoes. The show is open to all ages.Sunday, December 16, 1 p.m.Rhythmix Cultural Works, 2513 Blanding Ave.$10 for children, $15 for adultsPacific Pinball Museum will be offering up to 30 percent off admission until this Thursday. The goal of the non-profit museum is to promote science, art and history by offering over 85 historically-themed pinball machines. There are also large-scale murals, jukeboxes, an art gallery and tours available.Deal ends Thursday, Dec. 13.Pacific Pinball Museum, 1510 Webster St., West End$14 (30 percent discount off regular price)