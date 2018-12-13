ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Alameda this week | Hoodline

Pacific Pinball Museum. | Photo: Daniel H./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Alameda this week, from a holiday art show to the Pacific Pinball Museum.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Mini Masterpieces 2018: Second Friday Reception





This holiday show features artwork from local artists who will be selling small and affordable pieces that will be displayed on the gallery's walls. Participating artists include Marc Ribaud, Bill Jeng, Alice Dockter, Kate Kosmos and more. The showing will be held at Rhythmix Cultural Works, a cultural center between Broadway and Everett Street.

When: Friday, December 14, 6 p.m.
Where: Rhythmix Cultural Works, 2513 Blanding Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Amazing Bubble Show





Rhythmix Cultural Works will also be hosting the Amazing Bubble Man, Louis Pearl, this Sunday. Pearl incorporates comedy, magic and science into his performances, which conjure bubble tricks that range from square bubbles to bubble volcanoes. The show is open to all ages.

When: Sunday, December 16, 1 p.m.
Where: Rhythmix Cultural Works, 2513 Blanding Ave.
Price: $10 for children, $15 for adults
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 30 Percent Off Admission at Pacific Pinball Museum





Pacific Pinball Museum will be offering up to 30 percent off admission until this Thursday. The goal of the non-profit museum is to promote science, art and history by offering over 85 historically-themed pinball machines. There are also large-scale murals, jukeboxes, an art gallery and tours available.

When: Deal ends Thursday, Dec. 13.
Where: Pacific Pinball Museum, 1510 Webster St., West End
Price: $14 (30 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineAlameda
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best theater events in Berkeley this week
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: See who's getting inducted
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
'Prep & Landing' to air on ABC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin as part of U.S. expansion
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
Would-be burglar freed from greasy vent after being trapped for 2 days
Trump denies he 'directed' Cohen to break the law as prosecutors contend
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny and mild today, rain tomorrow
Show More
Sources say Raiders rescind offer to rent Oakland Coliseum for 2019 season
Man trapped 2 days in grease vent at Bay Area restaurant
Deputies raising money for bikes for Butte County kids
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
Vitaminwater offering $100,000 to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
More News