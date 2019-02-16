'Performing Stars of Marin' Executive Director Felecia Gaston on 'Marinship'

Felecia Gaston founded Performing Stars in 1990 with the belief that providing involvement in art, music, theater, and other enrichment opportunities for low-income and at-risk children would help them "reach for the stars" as they grew and matured. The students she serves will be performing a dramatic documentary play called "The Lost Stories of Marinship: The Black Experience." The production is filled with humor, dance, and music that celebrates the people, mostly poor, who left their homes to help their country and became the founders of Marin City. The play reaches back more than 75 years through the memories of those who were there to bring to life a different time, when the nation was hurriedly trying to assemble the necessities to fight a war in Europe and the Pacific.