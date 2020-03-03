Arts & Entertainment

Pet Shot Boys and New Order co-headlining tour

Pet Shop Boys and New Order co-headlining tour of North America!

The two British bands announced that The Unity Tour kicks off September 5th in Toronto and includes a stop at Chase Center in San Francisco on September 30th. Both bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night.

Enter for your chance to win! Live Nation is giving away a pair of tickets to East end boys and West end girls who love their music.

>> ENTER HERE

Official Rules

Enter now through Tuesday, 3/10/20, at 11:59 p.m. PT

To buy tickets: ticketmaster.com

Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmusicabc7 contests and promotions
