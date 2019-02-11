PHILADELPHIA --Pink may not have won a Grammy, but she still ended up being a winner at home.
The singer from Doylestown, Pennsylvania was nominated for one 2019 Grammy, for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Beautiful Trauma.' That award went to Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener.'
She tweeted her reaction, "I think it's kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination. I'm always honored to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight."
I think it’s kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination. I’m always honored to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight.— P!nk (@Pink) February 11, 2019
Pink later posted on her Instagram page, her children presenting her with a "Grammy" made out of aluminum foil.
She captioned the photo, "Thanks Kids:) my favorite kind of award."
Pink has won three real Grammy Awards in her career.
