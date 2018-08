Power up with these 3 super hero movies playing in San Francisco theaters

Incredibles 2

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

If you're looking to catch one of the latest superhero mega-blockbusters in theaters, there's a trio of movies playing on big screens around San Francisco this upcoming week, selected by movie ticket site Atom Tickets Here's what's playing."Incredibles 2" has an impressive 94 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics saying the " ... long-awaited follow-up ... may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name."The family-friendly movie is showing at theaters around San Francisco for at least the next week, including the AMC Kabuki 8 (1881 Post St.), the AMC Van Ness 14 (1000 Van Ness Ave.) and the AMC Metreon 16 (135 Fourth St.).With a 83 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Avengers: Infinity War" has received mostly positive reviews from audiences. It's playing at both the AMC Van Ness 14 (1000 Van Ness Ave.) and the AMC Metreon 16 (135 Fourth St.) for the foreseeable future.With an 82 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Deadpool 2" has gotten a relatively positive reaction from audiences and critics alike. It's playing at theaters around the city for the foreseeable future.