new year's eve

Powerball crowns 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC

NEW YORK -- 2021 is off to a raging start for one lucky Powerball contestant who became a millionaire live on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

Five finalists were named this week for Powerball's "First Millionaire of the Year" promotion, returning to the show for the second year:

  • Steven Everage from Seymour, Indiana
  • Sara Bosch from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania
  • Laveral King Jr. from Winter Haven, Florida
  • Shawn Cantrell from Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Carlos Mabry from Washington, D.C.


The big winner announced just after midnight was Carlos Mabry. The good news left him practically speechless.

Country artist Jessie James Decker returned this year as the show's Powerball correspondent, checking in with the finalists from their homes around the country throughout the program before revealing the winner.

EMBED More News Videos

Country star Jessie James Decker is returning as the Powerball correspondent on "New Year's Rockin' Eve." She gives On The Red Carpet the inside scoop on what this year's festivities will look like and teases the new music she'll release in 2021.



Even those who didn't win the $1 million grand prize aren't going home empty-handed -- the finalists each won a $12,500 cash prize in addition to a 70-inch LED TV, a karaoke system, a $500 gift Party City certificate and other prizes.

The finalists were randomly selected in a second-chance drawing from participating Powerball jurisdictions. The winner joins Blaine Marston from Passadumkeag, Maine, who was Powerball's first millionaire of 2020.

This year's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" show was hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter and Ciara. Jennifer Lopez was announced as the headlining performer. Click here to see who else is performing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew year's evepowerballtelevisionlottery
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
See who's hosting 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC this year
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Kirk Cameron hosts another holiday gathering in SoCal
A look at the final day of 2020 in San Francisco
SFPD cracks down on non-virtual NYE gatherings
WATCH: Ring in 2021 with this NYE fireworks show in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UCSF doctor describes rare psychotic episodes in COVID patients
WATCH: Ring in 2021 with this NYE fireworks show in SF
'Gates of hell': CA man given 1% chance shares survival story
Kirk Cameron hosts another holiday gathering in SoCal
SF extends stay-home order. Will the rest of Bay Area follow?
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Bay Area looks back at 2020
Show More
Have plans to ring in 2021? Bay Area doctor hopes you'll cancel
When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Check where you are in line
A look at the final day of 2020 in San Francisco
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
SFPD cracks down on non-virtual NYE gatherings
More TOP STORIES News