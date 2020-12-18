new year's eve

Powerball to crown 2021's first millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC

NEW YORK -- 2021 will be off to a raging start for one lucky Powerball contestant who will become a millionaire live on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

Five finalists were named this week for Powerball's "First Millionaire of the Year" promotion, returning to the show for the second year:

  • Steven Everage from Seymour, Indiana
  • Sara Bosch from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania
  • Laveral King Jr. from Winter Haven, Florida
  • Shawn Cantrell from Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Carlos Mabry from Washington, D.C.


Country artist Jessie James Decker will return this year as the show's Powerball correspondent, checking in with the finalists from their homes around the country throughout the program before revealing the winner just after midnight.

Even if they don't win the $1 million grand prize, they aren't going home empty-handed -- the finalists each won a $12,500 cash prize in addition to a 70-inch LED TV, a karaoke system, a $500 gift Party City certificate and other prizes.

The finalists were randomly selected in a second-chance drawing from participating Powerball jurisdictions. The winner will join Blaine Marston from Passadumkeag, Maine, who was Powerball's first millionaire of 2020.

This year's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter and Ciara. Jennifer Lopez was announced earlier this week as the headlining performer. Click here to see who else is performing.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 31
