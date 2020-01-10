Arts & Entertainment

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: On the red carpet for 2 New York film award galas

NEW YORK -- It's award season and as we countdown to the Oscars, two big ceremonies took place in New York City - the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review galas.

Both galas brought out a cavalcade of celebrities including stars Brad Pitt, Ben Stiller, and Renee Zellweger, and directors Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Bong Joon-ho.

With Sandy Kenyon on assignment, Jo Trupp of Glam Lab caught up with some of those celebs on the red carpet ahead of both shows.

Don't miss the 92nd Oscars on Sunday, February 9, on ABC. Join us on the morning of Monday, January 13, for Oscars nominations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityoscarsacademy awards
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for suspects in robbery at Palo Alto Safeway
AccuWeather forecast: Cold start, wet ending today
49ers offering fans chance to win tickets to playoff game
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share evidence
Mom attacked by teens outside East Bay high school, police say
2 suspects arrested in US in connection with Mexico border killings
49ers energized by return of key players at practice
Show More
Niners get Kwon Alexander, others back for Saturday
Major changes coming to BART includes Wi-Fi and safety ambassadors
NFL playoffs divisional-round game picks, bracket schedule, odds, bold predictions and more
Proposed site for North Bay homeless shelter scrapped
Neighbor talks about couple accused of luring, beating thieves with bats
More TOP STORIES News