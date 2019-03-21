Arts & Entertainment

'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' stars promise darker, grittier, wilder ride than ever

EMBED <>More Videos

Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, and Sofia Carson star in "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," and they promise a darker, grittier, wilder ride than ever.

LOS ANGELES -- In "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish are back as characters Alison and Mona. They're a little older, a little wiser - but they still love a good mystery. And this show is filled with them.

"Lots of secrets, very saucy!" Parrish said.

"Yeah, we're pros at keeping secrets, so we're always watching what we're saying," Pieterse said.

"We've been doing it for seven years. We got this!" Parrish added.

MORE: 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' cast spills their secrets on the red carpet

This spinoff also brings Sofia Carson into the mysterious mix. As fans know from the history of this show, nothing is ever as it seems.

"After every episode, I had to take a deep breath. Because I got the wind kicked out of me in the best way," said Carson. "It's so unexpected and exciting and thrilling."

The veteran "Pretty Little Liars" stars promise fans an even wilder, darker, grittier ride.

"There's like a greater force in this creepy town that is in charge, and they have to team up to figure out what's going on," said Parrish.

"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" airs Monday nights on Freeform.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityfreeformtelevisionhollywood
RELATED
'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff cast spills their secrets
TOP STORIES
Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc pleads guilty in NYC
SF Mayor London Breed appears on ABC7's 'Midday Live'
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
President Trump to issue college campus free speech order
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in SJ breaks silence
'Flintstone House': Exclusive look inside California home
Accuweather Forecast: Between storms today
Show More
Former Cal student accuses coaches, players of harassment
Study: Rat poison killing, sickening Telegraph Hill parrots
Check your baby cough syrup: Recall issued
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Woman joyfully celebrates after all-clear from breast cancer
More TOP STORIES News