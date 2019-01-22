Here's how some of the new nominees, their friends and costars are reacting:
- "I guess there are words you just don't expect hearing in your life and one is that you've been nominated for an Oscar. It's an emotional moment."
-Rami Malek, Nominee, Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody
- "Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there -- in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal -- the way films have made me feel since I was a kid. When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance -- so to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel, something deep -- that simple human thing -- that we need each other -- and the Academy to recognize that this morning -- I just am so grateful."
-Bradley Cooper, Nominee, Best Actor for A Star Is Born
- "For a boy growing up in Swaziland, the smallest country in the southern hemisphere, becoming an actor seemed an impossible dream, let alone being nominated for an Oscar. Am literally levitating!!"
- Richard E. Grant, Nominee, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Can You Ever Forgive Me
- "I'm over the moon with this nomination. Playing Vincent Van Gogh in Julian Schnabel's AT ETERNITY'S GATE was a gift. The making was so transforming and my working with Julian was so complete and close that sometimes it felt like we were the same person. I share this honor with him. I'm so proud of this movie and this recognition means the film will have greater visibility and be seen by more people, which is a VERY gratifying reward."
-Willem Dafoe, Nominee, Best Actor for At Eternuty's Gate
- "Such an honour to be nominated for an Oscar. And it makes it even more special to be nominated as part of this incredible film where the music is so powerful and emotional. Bradley Cooper got right what is nearly impossible in film, to show inside the creative process and make it feel honest and believable. And Lady Gaga empowers that vision in the most beautiful and compelling way."
-Mark Ronson, Nominee, Best Song, co-author of the song "Shallow" for the film A Star is Born
- "It is an incredible honor to be included amid this group of filmmakers, and I'm so grateful to the Academy. Sharing this very personal film with the world over the last year has been an unforgettable journey. I couldn't have done it without my producers Tanya Seghatchian and Ewa Puszczyska, my luminous star Joanna Kulig, as well the support of Amazon Studios, which brought this film to the US. And a special congratulations to ukasz al, whose brilliant lighting brought the film to life."
-Pawe Pawlikowski, Director of Cold War, Nominee, Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film
- "From the very first casting call to this morning, my ROMA journey has been extraordinary. As a daughter of a domestic worker and an indigenous woman myself, I am proud this movie will help those of us who feel invisible be seen. I am eternally grateful to the Academy for recognizing ROMA and am honored to be part of Alfonso's vision. Congratulations to Alfonso, the entire cast and crew, and my dear friend Marina De Tavira. I am so humbled and honored. Thank You."
-Yalitza Aparicio, Nominee, Best Actress for the film Roma
- "Although we flew under the radar for years, we always felt that Into the Spider-Verse could be something special. We never dreamed, though, that it would have the effect it has had on the diverse, passionate audience it has attracted. While making our movie we tried to push through every boundary we could that dictates what a popular movie can look like - all in the service of a story about finding common ground between different people from different worlds. To be nominated for an Academy Award is a huge honor, and means our movie will continue to reach more people around the world and inspire work that pushes far beyond us. We thank the Academy, our talented colleagues, and the vocal, dedicated audiences who advocated for us and carried us here."
- Directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, Nominee, Best Animated Feature for their filmSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- One of the first to wish Lady Gaga on her Best Actress nomination for A Star is Born was her long time friend and icon Tony Bennett.
Dear Lady - I always knew you could do anything at the highest level of artistry. Congratulations on your Oscar nominations! Love, Tony@ladygaga
- Regina King's costar Barry Jenkins congratulated her on her Best Actress nomination for their film If Beale Street Could Talk. The film was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Score.
I'm always overseas when noms come out and I don't watch. Instead my publicist slips notes under my door and I find them when I return. MUCH love from the @BealeStreet family to QUEEN @ReginaKing and my right hand @NicholasBritell on their Oscar Noms!!!
