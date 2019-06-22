Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Cardi B facing 2 felonies in Queens strip club melee

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Cardi B has been indicted by a Queens grand jury in connection with a melee inside a strip club last year.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, faces a 14-count indictment, including two counts of felony attempted assault.

That is a significant upgrade from the two misdemeanors -- assault and reckless endangerment -- that she was initially facing for a dispute with bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing last August.

Cardi B is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at the bartenders after accusing them of having sex with her husband

The Grammy-winner rejected a plea deal last April to third-degree assault, which included no jail time.

Prosecutors told a judge last month that "further investigation necessitated" her case be presented to a grand jury.

Cardi B told the judge she would not be testifying before the grand jury.
