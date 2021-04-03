Arts & Entertainment

Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack, family says

EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.

DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, said the hip hop artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had a heart attack.

"I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I'm not sure how it was induced and that he's on life support," Richman said.
EMBED More News Videos

Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.


Richman did not say if the rapper suffered an overdose, as has been reported by a number of outlets.

"I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time," Richman said.

Richman said Simmons had been in the midst of making a movie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhite plainswestchester countynew yorkrapperdmxhospitalmusicmusic newsheart attack
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gathering for Easter? Here are safety precautions you should take
Bay Area reacts to CA's approval to allow reopening indoor events
Police looking for suspect after Asian woman shoved to ground
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland man uses machete to scare away robbers
Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison
COVID-19 updates: Nearly 4,900 new cases reported in CA
Bidens use Easter message to promote COVID-19 vaccinations
Show More
Read these tips before getting your COVID-19 vaccine
Seeking Solace: Do healing crystals work? Experts weigh in
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Couple stranded in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19
Santa Clara Co. officials emphasize importance of COVID-19 testing
More TOP STORIES News