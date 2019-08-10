Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Mystikal injures leg after falling off stage

A video shows the rapper Mystikal falling off the stage 30 seconds into his first performance during a concert in Florida, cutting the show short.

Michael "Mystikal" Tyler, a rapper and actor from New Orleans, was about to perform his first set at the Ritz Ybor, in Tampa, on Thursday night when he slipped and fell.

Xanny Ramirez shot the video when Mystikal came on at 1 a.m. and fell offstage into the crowd.

He says that Mystikal tried performing for another 45 minutes, sitting down, but expressed that the pain was too much and was escorted off stage.

In an Instagram video posted the next day, Mystikal had a cast around his right leg and said that his tour continues. He performed in Pittsburgh on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertentertainmentrappermusicmusic news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bomb squad gives all clear after Milpitas Walmart evacuated
Teens create podcast to help peers navigate through mental health, hardship
Enhanced security measures taking center stage at San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
Warehouse fire impacts businesses in Oakland
Rally calls for justice in shooting of SF native in The Philippines
Fire in Dublin burns 248 acres, 100 percent contained
Show More
Massive fire burns community arts space in Oakland
Surprise Airbnb cancellation, price hike threatens two families' Christmas plans
Bay Area schools preparing for first day of school while dealing with teacher shortage
Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
More TOP STORIES News