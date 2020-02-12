Arts & Entertainment

'I became unbelievably depressed': Rebecca Black speaks out about bullying, shame 9 years after 'Friday' went viral

Nine years after YouTube sensation "Friday" became the internet's best worst song, singer Rebecca Black is speaking out about the depression she faced and the price of young fame.

"I became unbelievably depressed and trapped in this body of what I thought the world would see me as forever when I hadn't even finished growing," she told Good Morning America in an exclusive interview.

Black, now 22, was thrown into the spotlight at age 13 when the music video for "Friday" went viral and received an onslaught of negative media attention.

The attention, at times, had its perks: She appeared in the music video for Katy Perry's 2011 hit "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" and won a Teen Choice Award.

With that attention came bullying, online and at school.

"Having people tell you that you don't belong where you want to be, that you should kill yourself ... Having to then, like, reflect on all of that as a teenager is an unbelievable experience," she said.

On Tuesday, the song's ninth birthday, Black took to Instagram to share an emotional message to her fans -- and to her younger self.

"(I) just wish i could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. to my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. to my 17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. to my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they'd never work with me. hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!" the post read in part.

She said she's sharing this message now in hopes that her honesty could help somebody else.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentviral videoyoutubemusic newsteenagersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through SoCal apartment complex
Bay Area mom and daughter cleared from coronavirus quarantine
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions today
Oakland apartment tenants on strike, refuse to pay rent
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH, giving Dems 2 front-runners
Show More
Dwyane Wade speaks out in support of child coming out as trans
AccuWeather forecast: Mild without record highs
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Poodle perfection: Siba wins best in show at Westminster
More TOP STORIES News