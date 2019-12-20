Redbox ends its video game rentals, clearance sale on all items

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Redbox is ending its video game rental service for all of its kiosk locations.
The company announced it is holding a site wide clearance sale for all of the video games until the end of this year.
Some of the popular games on sale include "Marvel's Spider-Man" for $10, "Death Stranding" for just $25, and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" for $30.
Although the games won't be in its original packaging, it is a great chance for gamers to add to their collection.
For a complete list of all the games on sale, you can visit their website.
