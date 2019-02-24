OSCARS

Regina King rescued by Captain America Chris Evans at Oscars 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Evans appeared almost out of nowhere to help the Best Supporting Actress when her dress was stuck to her chair.

LOS ANGELES --
It was a simple gesture, but fitting for Captain America himself.

As Regina King reacted to hearing her name called for best supporting actress at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, she started toward the stairs to history only to find her dress stuck on her chair.

But suddenly, actor Chris Evans appeared, offering a helping hand and arm as he escorted her to the stage for her big moment.

King gave a tearful and emotional speech, thanking her mom as she claimed her statue for her work in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Evans, meanwhile, is being lauded as a real-life hero on social media for this small but sweet Oscar night moment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardscaptain americaaward shows
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
SPONSORED: Oscar winner Mahershala Ali: The man of many names
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
SPONSORED: Oscar winner Mahershala Ali: The man of many names
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Adam Lambert, Queen perform at 2019 Oscars
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Where is Caterina? Witness to Jeff Adachi's last hours disappears
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Show More
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 91st Oscars
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
Flooding possible as wet winter storm heads towards the Bay Area
More News