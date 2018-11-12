Remembering Stan Lee's 2014 SF visit for Giants' 'Heroes and Comics Night'

ABC7 News spoke to Stan Lee in San Francisco in 2014 when the Marvel Comics legend took center stage at a Giants game.Lee was on hand for "Heroes and Comics Night" at AT&T Park on June 7, 2014.He threw out the first pitch and spoke to ABC7 News about one of his greatest joys."One thing I get a real kick out of is kids that come dressed as various Marvel superheroes. And it's always a thrill, I see little Spidermen and Little Captain Americas and little Thors running around. I just love it," said Lee.Lee said former Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo was his kind of real-life superhero.Lee is known world-wide for creating hundreds of comic book characters, including The Avengers, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Iron man, The amazing Spider-Man, and Captain America.Lee died Monday. He was 95.