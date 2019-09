Report: Rolling Stones say Levi's Stadium isn't worth the hassle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Rolling Stones can't get no satisfaction in Santa Clara.The band's management team says Levi's Stadium is not worth the effort to play there anymore because of the city's restrictive rules, according to the Mercury News The Stones played Levi's last month. The band wasn't allowed stadium catering to feed performers and it was forced to cancel a fireworks show at the last minute.The fire chief says pyrotechnics aren't allowed after 10pm. The band was allowed to play one hour past the 10 p.m. curfew.The curfew imposed by the city of Santa Clara has been controversial with residents supporting the deadline and fans wanting events that extend longer.