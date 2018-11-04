ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour

Get ready to spice up your life - the Spice Girls may be getting back together for a reunion tour! Well, at least that's what many fans are hoping for. (AP)

LONDON --
A report says the Spice Girls are about to give fans what they want (what they really, really want): a reunion!

The Sun newspaper said Saturday that the 1990s girl group is about to announce a new tour, but without original member Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham.

The newspaper says the band has recorded a message that will be broadcast Monday announcing a 2019 U.K. stadium tour.

This comes after Beckham, earlier this year, said a tour was not in the works.

In February she told British Vogue, "I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour."

Apart from Beckham, now a successful fashion designer, the lineup includes Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

The band was a 1990s phenomenon with hits including "Wannabe" and "Viva Forever." They performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998, split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.
