Arts & Entertainment

Milla Jovovich's 'Resident Evil' stunt double sues producers over on-set crash that resulted in arm amputation

A stuntwoman is suing the producers of the film "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" after a horrific on-set accident in 2015 that resulted in the amputation of her left arm.

Olivia Jackson said she was performing a motorcycle maneuver during filming when she struck a camera that was not raised in time. She was acting as Milla Jovovich's stunt double at the time.

Jackson was placed in a medically induced coma in the aftermath of the incident. Following her release from the hospital, Jackson posted photos of her recovery process on Instagram.

She contends that the movie's producers misled her by saying their insurance would cover any on-set injuries.

According to Jackson, she later learned the producers had no liability insurance and she only received $33,000.

The producers have not commented on the lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmoviemovie newsmotorcycle accidentstuntmotorcyclescrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area remembers rock n' roll singer Eddie Money
Beloved Pleasanton track coach becomes new US citizen
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Former Warriors guard Shaun Livingston retires from NBA
East Bay braces for hot weather
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
4-year-old Texas boy allegedly told to cut hair or wear dress
Show More
Rent Control: What to know about California's newly-approved bill
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Univ. of Tennessee offers scholarship to boy after viral T-shirt
WATCH IN 60: Social media for kids, PG&E's settlement, SF cable cars
2 dead in wrong-way crash on Hwy 85 in Mountain View
More TOP STORIES News