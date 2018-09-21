ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Revel in nature this weekend with Vallejo's Visions of the Wild Festival

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
This weekend, the annual Visions of the Wild outdoor appreciation festival will be celebrating the 50th anniversaries of the National Trails System Act and the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act with a variety of events and activities across Vallejo. Read on for a few selections.

---

Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour


The Visions of the Wild Festival is a Vallejo film and arts festival from Thursday-Saturday, with eight different events celebrating scenic trails and rivers in the Upbay region including the Chalk Art Festival and a Napa River Kayak Adventure.

On Friday evening at the Empress Theatre, the South Yuba River Citizens League will present its 15th annual film festival "to promote community building within the Yuba Watershed as well as a way to explore environmental issues."

When: Friday, September 21, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nature Discovery Zone





On Saturday morning and afternoon, the Vallejo Farmers' Market, in conjunction with the Visions of the Wild Festival, will have activities for adults and kids alike to learn about outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking, biking and camping.

When: Saturday, September 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Vallejo Farmers' Market, 300 Georgia St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Landscape Music: Rivers & Trails





And on Sunday afternoon, again at the Empress Theatre, Citywater, a chamber ensemble for contemporary classical music, will perform new works from composers inspired by landscapes and nature from across the country.

Selections will include music from Oliver Caplan, Linda Chase, Nell Shaw Cohen, Ben Cosgrove, Libby Meyer, Rachel Panitch, Christina Rusnak, and Ryan Suleiman. After the performance, there will be a reception in the lounge with free food and a cash bar.

When: Sunday, September 23, 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
