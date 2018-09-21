Revel in nature this weekend with Vallejo's Visions of the Wild Festival

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour
The Visions of the Wild Festival is a Vallejo film and arts festival from Thursday-Saturday, with eight different events celebrating scenic trails and rivers in the Upbay region including the Chalk Art Festival and a Napa River Kayak Adventure.
On Friday evening at the Empress Theatre, the South Yuba River Citizens League will present its 15th annual film festival "to promote community building within the Yuba Watershed as well as a way to explore environmental issues."
When: Friday, September 21, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia St.
Admission: Free
Nature Discovery Zone
On Saturday morning and afternoon, the Vallejo Farmers' Market, in conjunction with the Visions of the Wild Festival, will have activities for adults and kids alike to learn about outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking, biking and camping.
When: Saturday, September 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Vallejo Farmers' Market, 300 Georgia St.
Admission: Free
Landscape Music: Rivers & Trails
And on Sunday afternoon, again at the Empress Theatre, Citywater, a chamber ensemble for contemporary classical music, will perform new works from composers inspired by landscapes and nature from across the country.
Selections will include music from Oliver Caplan, Linda Chase, Nell Shaw Cohen, Ben Cosgrove, Libby Meyer, Rachel Panitch, Christina Rusnak, and Ryan Suleiman. After the performance, there will be a reception in the lounge with free food and a cash bar.
When: Sunday, September 23, 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia St.
Admission: Free
