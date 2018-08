Yes you may! I am still here and it’s been over an hour and it still hasn’t moved. Other rides are down as well. I also took this video. pic.twitter.com/EiWVpsBL39 — sarah🐢🌸 (@sarah_lizzzzz) May 28, 2018

Power has been restored and rides are opening as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

Some people got stuck on a roller coaster for over an hour at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park due to a power outage on Monday.Millennium Force, one of the park's tallest roller coasters towers at over 308 feet.A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.Crews worked to restore power to a portion of the park to get riders back down to safety.