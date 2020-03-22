Coronavirus

Pop superstar Rihanna donates $5M to coronavirus relief efforts

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.

The money will support "on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities - helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come," the foundation said in a statement.

The funding will be channeled through Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others.

"Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities - those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic," CLF's executive director Justine Lucas said in the statement.

The money will go to food banks, testing, healthcare worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritydisaster reliefcoronavirusrihannau.s. & worlddonationscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: Newsom directs $42M to help CA health care system battle COVID-19
California unemployment claims surge since coronavirus outbreak
Couple learns of coronavirus crisis after off-the-grid trip
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Newsom directs $42M to help CA health care system battle COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier in critical condition
Banks, credit cards offer relief to consumers impacted by coronavirus
Don't flush wipes or your home plumbing might become clogged, North Bay officials warn
Show More
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
California's unemployment up; federal tax deadline pushed back
Congress continues talks on proposed $1200 per person relief plan
Million N95 masks on way to struggling NYC; over 10,000 cases statewide
Monterey Bay Aquarium shares live 'animal cams' to bring people close to nature
More TOP STORIES News