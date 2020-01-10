music news

Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67, band announces

Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential band Rush, has died. He was 67.

His representative, Elliot Mintz, said in a statement Friday that Peart died at his home Tuesday in Santa Monica. The band posted a message on Twitter also confirming the news.

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer," the band wrote. "Rest in peace brother."



Peart was revered for his drumming skills, but was also the band's key lyricist. Peart, alongside bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, were inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and honored for combining "the signature traits of progressive rock with a proto typical heavy-metal sound." Their most known songs include "Tom Sawyer," "The Big Money" and "The Spirit of Radio."

Full statement from Rush:

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma). We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family's need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart's name. Rest in peace brother. Neil Peart September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020"

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC NEWS
BottleRock Napa Valley unveils 2020 lineup
Rod Stewart accused of punching security guard
20 songs turning 20 in 2020
How NSYNC's '6th member' allegedly cheated the band, landed in jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART's new police chief, Ed Alvarez outlines priorities for the transit system
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
49ers offering fans chance to win tickets to playoff game
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
Police searching for suspects in robbery at Palo Alto Safeway
LOOKBACK: Princess Margaret's 1965 trip to SF
Boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope of cash in Target
Show More
Gov. Greg Abbott to reject new refugees coming to Texas
AccuWeather forecast: Cold start, wet ending today
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share evidence
49ers energized by return of key players at practice
Comedian Felipe Esparza in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News