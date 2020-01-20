SAG Awards: Full list of winners includes 'Parasite,' Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger

Both Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger won their leading roles in "Joker" and "Judy," respectively.
Along with them, Brad Pitt headed toward his first acting Academy Award for his supporting performance in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," and Laura Dern also further established herself as the best supporting actress favorite for her performance in "Marriage Story" with a win from the Screen Actors Guild.
The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.
Here is the complete list of winners for the 26th annual SAG Awards.
FILM WINNERS
Outstanding Performance by a Cast: "Parasite"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Renée Zellweger in "Judy"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern in "Marriage Story"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble: "Avengers: Endgame"
TELEVISION WINNERS
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage in "Game of Thrones"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Fleabag"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television, Movie or Limited Series: Michelle Williams in "Fosse/Verdon"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sam Rockwell in "Fosse/Verdon"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: "The Crown"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Outstanding Performance by a TV Stunt Ensemble: "Game of Thrones"
The 56th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Robert De Niro
