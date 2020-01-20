SAG awards

SAG Awards: List of winners includes Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt accepts the awards for best male actor in a supporting role during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman will have two chances to win Sunday night at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, but the award show's ability to forecast the Oscars looks cloudy.

Stars were arriving on the red carpet Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The show began at 8 p.m. EST.

The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.

Here is the complete list of winners for the 26th annual SAG Awards.

FILM WINNERS


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern in "Marriage Story"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble: "Avengers: Endgame"

TELEVISION WINNERS



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Fleabag"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television, Movie or Limited Series: Michelle Williams in "Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Performance by a TV Stunt Ensemble: "Game of Thrones"

The 56th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award


Robert De Niro

