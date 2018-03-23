ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sammy Hagar gets plaque on SF's Bammies Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Legendary rock star Sammy Hagar got a plaque on the Bammies Walk of Fame, which is located in front of San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Rock legend Sammy Hagar got a very exclusive honor Friday in San Francisco.

The former lead singer of Van Halen got a plaque on the Bammies Walk of Fame.

Only eight other musicians have been honored in this way, including Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia, Journey, Jefferson Starship, John Lee Hooker and music promoter Bill Graham.

The plaques are located in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Hagar, who is from the Monterey area, originally came to San Francisco during the Summer of Love in 1967.

VIDEO: 7 ways the Summer of Love is still with us today

He fell in love with the Haight-Ashbury area and decided to move to the city.

In 1969 he teamed up with guitarist Ronnie Montrose to sing lead vocals for the group Montrose.

EMBED More News Videos

Legendary rocker Sammy Hagar was honored with an award that few musicians receive.



Hagar, known as the Red Rocker, had a successful solo career, but gained more fame when he joined Van Halen in 1985.

Despite winning Grammys and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Hagar says getting recognized by the Bammies has its own special meaning.

"Nothing is as gratifying as when your hometown, your home area, honors you. It's where you want it the most. I mean, I will be down here looking at my plaque, believe me," said Hagar after the plaque unveiling.

Sammy Hagar drives home a $1.3 million custom Ferrari

The Bammies are an awards show created by BAM magazine, a music publication that circulated in the Bay Area between 1976 and 1999.

Since 2011 it has been a web-only magazine.

Also honored with a plaque Friday was radio disc jockey Steven Seaweed, who worked at KSAN Jive 95, KRQR 97.3 FM and 107.7 The Bone.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicrock musicawardabc7 originalshistorybuzzworthySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
After year-long wait Sammy Hagar takes home $1.3 million custom Ferrari
VIDEO: 7 ways the Summer of Love is still with us today
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News