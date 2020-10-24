outdoor music

San Francisco Ballet orchestra takes to the streets instead of the opera house

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of musicians in San Francisco is providing people with a soundtrack for their Friday evenings in Hayes Valley.

The performers you see belong to the orchestra of the San Francisco Ballet, but because of the pandemic, they can't perform inside the War Memorial Opera House. On Friday, they played in front of the Sugar Lounge.

They're playing for free for passerby and outdoor diners on a street closed to through traffic, making room for social distancing, bicyclists, and expanded outdoor seating. The street is a part of the Shared Spaces program which helps businesses stay afloat throughout COVID-19 restrictions.

One musician said the performances "come from their hearts." The orchestra group will be back next Friday night at 5:30 p.m. to continue bringing music to the streets of San Francisco to lift spirits through the pandemic and remind people of an appreciation of the arts.
