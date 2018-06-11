San Jose music therapist brings Broadway star to resident's bedside

A San Jose Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care music therapist went above and beyond for her client bringing a Broadway musical star toher bedside."We got along really, really quickly," said Josephine Huynh."The only thing I don't like is hip-hop," joked Vista Manor Nursing Center resident Nancy."She's opened me up to lots of different shows and songs that I didn't even know," said Huynh.Including Jersey Boys."I kept saying oh Josephine get a ticket and go," said Nancy.Nancy has seen the show several times, but since entering hospice in late April couldn't attend the latest performance.So Huynh waited outside after the show and brought the show's star, Miguel Jarquin-Moreland to Nancy.Nancy was thrilled, screaming "yay" in a cell phone video of the surprise."Well I think she's very persuasive," said Nancy as she laughed referring to Josephine.Miguel and Nancy sang together as Josephine played guitar."She brings into this room the outside world to me," said Nancy."I just want to give her something to live day to day for you know," said Josephine.