Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk earns 'legend' status in amusement park industry

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Cruz's famous Beach Boardwalk can boast about an honor it just received. It just earned "legend" status in the amusement park industry.The newspaper "Amusement Today" just awarded the Beach Boardwalk its Golden Ticket Award for "Best Seaside Park."This marks the eleventh time the Beach Boardwalk has captured this honor since 2007.People from the Bay Area and beyond have enjoyed the Beach Boardwalk since it opened in 1907.