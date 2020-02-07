Arts & Entertainment

Santa Monica Pier roller coaster to undergo $1 million makeover this summer

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Coming this summer, you can "get your kicks" on the roller coaster at the Santa Monica Pier.

The coaster is getting a makeover, turning the ride into a tribute to the iconic Route 66.

When finished, the coaster cars will be modeled after classic roadsters.

The $1 million update will also feature a revamped loading station -- including classic gas pumps, automotive décor, maps of Route 66 and other memorabilia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouthern californialos angelesroller coastersocietyconstructionfun stuffboardwalkmakeoverssanta monica
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pliny the Younger released at Russian River Brewing Company
How to watch the New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Flight with coronavirus evacuees departs Travis Air Force Base
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
Oscars 2020 Live: When are they, where can I watch?
Oscars 2020 full list of nominations
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Meet Perfect Pet Reina!
VOTE: Which dress should ABC7's Dion Lim wear to the Oscars?
More TOP STORIES News