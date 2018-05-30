ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Saturday: 18th annual North of Panhandle block party

Photo: NOPNA/Facebook

By Hoodline
This Saturday, the North of Panhandle Neighborhood Association is organizing its 18th annual NoPa Block Party, offering festivities for residents of all ages.

From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., NOPNA will block off Baker Street between Fulton and Grove streets with stalls offering food and drink, along with live music and kids' activities like bouncy houses, face painting, games and crafts.

And for adults, there will be a yoga session at 11 a.m., but bring your own mat.

Event organizer Meg Rahner said a 9-year-old resident will offer a lemonade stand and bake sale to raise funds for people affected by pediatric cancer.

If you can't make it to the block party but want to get involved with NOPNA, the group's next community meeting is slated for Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at Oasis Cafe (901 Divisadero between Golden Gate and McAllister).
