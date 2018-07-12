ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'School of Rock' now playing at SHN Orpheum Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is now playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre thru July 22. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
SCHOOL OF ROCK, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is now playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre thru July 22.

SCHOOL OF ROCK is a New York Times Critics' Pick and "AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!" (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater's first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, "FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!"

